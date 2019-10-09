CU Boulder police ID woman saying racist slurs in video; students demand action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Police at the University of Colorado Boulder identified a woman who was seen on video making racist comments toward students over the weekend. Now, police are hoping the public can help them track her down.

According to police, 33-year-old Rebekah Krajacic made racist comments in the Engineering Center on Sunday.

CUPD has identified the suspect in a racist video that was posted on Sunday. Thanks to community tips & body-worn camera video from prior interactions with her, CUPD has identified her as 33-year-old Rebekah Krajacic, who is not affiliated with the campus. https://t.co/MfYy3fXaJe pic.twitter.com/wUmMrtg1ID — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) October 8, 2019

“She was using racial slurs against a person of color,” said Scott Pribble, spokesman for CU Boulder police. “And some shouting of some language that was not appropriate.”

Police say they have had contact with Krajacic before and she is not affiliated with CU Boulder.

Krajacic is described as a white woman with blond hair who is between 5 feet 3 inches tall and 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weighs between 130 and 140 pounds.

Following the incident, the CU Boulder Black Student Alliance posted a message to university administrators with a list of several demands. Included in the list was a demand that Mark Kennedy, the president of CU, make a statement that "directly names the act as racist and condemns it." The organization also demanded the university starts a system-wide program that "names and condemns racism, racial profiling, and all forms of white supremacy in ANY manifestation thereof."

Our demands. pic.twitter.com/gN9GOH7IRc — Black Student Alliance | CU Boulder (@blackbuffsCU) October 7, 2019

On Tuesday, Chancellor Philip DiStefano made an address to the campus community. However, many students walked out of the event.

On Wednesday morning, the BSA organized a protest.

According to the CU Independent, hundreds of students gathered at the protest to demand the university commits to ending discrimination.

Those with information on Krajacic's whereabouts should call CU Boulder police: 303-492-6666