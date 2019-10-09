× Cold snap ahead: Prepare your furnace

DENVER — With a cold snap heading our way on Thursday, heating and plumbing experts have some advice they’d like to pass along — just to make sure your home stays nice and warm!

The folks over at ‘Done Plumbing and Heating’ told the FOX31 Problem Solvers many of you will be turning on your furnaces for the first time either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

So, to prepare for the cold weather, they suggest you do a furnace start-up and safety inspection — just to make sure your furnace is up to par!

This includes checking mechanical, electrical and airflow circulation.

The most important piece of advice? Make sure to change your filter.

“We recommend those [filters] get changed every month,” said Lucas Metz with Done Plumbing and Heating. “So do the manufacturers, just to make sure there’s not obstruction to the airflow. Making sure the system is getting the air it needs to operate properly”.

So if you haven’t changed or checked your filter already, you might want to do it before the temperature starts to drop Wednesday night!