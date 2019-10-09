Warm Wednesday; Cold front arrives tonight with 50-degree temperature drop and snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The highs for Wednesday will push 80 degrees, causing high wildfire danger before a strong cold front hits around 6 p.m. The front will bring gusty 40 mile per hour winds across the Front Range. Light snow will follow overnight.

Temperatures will drop like a rock overnight. A Freeze Warning goes into effect overnight with lows in the low 20s for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

Overall, we have three hard freezes ahead. Blow out your sprinklers if you can.

Snow continues off and on Thursday, with a brief moderate band of snow mid-day. One to three inches of snow are expected for the Front Range, with 50% melting.

The Foothills will receive between three and six inches of snow. The mountains and ski areas will see between four and 8 inches of snow. Temperatures plummet into the single digits by Thursday afternoon and night. Mountain valleys could see below zero temperature readings.

Snow ends Thursday afternoon, and tapers off in the mountains Thursday night. Skies will clear.

Record lows are likely Friday morning. It will be 15 degrees in Denver, breaking the old record of 22 degrees.

Friday looks sunny with a high of 45 degrees. Another hard freeze is likely Friday night at 25 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 60s.

