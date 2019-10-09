× CDOT raises hourly rate for snowplow drivers; looking to hire more than 100

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Transportation is looking to hire more than 100 snowplow drivers for the upcoming winter season.

CDOT says it is stepping up its hourly rate to try to get new drivers behind the wheel.

The wage for temporary employees is $23 per hour. CDOT is also offering retired CDOT drivers $25 per hour or their hourly rate at retirement.

A commercial driver’s license is required to operate a snowplow.

CDOT received a residency waiver from the Department of Personnel and Administration this year that allows employees to be hired from anywhere in the country, allowing them to also give out housing stipends.

If you’re interested in applying, here’s the link.

There are new tandem snowplow laws for 2019 that state it is illegal for drivers to pass a snowplow operating in tandem formation with one or more plows.