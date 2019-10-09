CDOT, local agencies prep for winter-like weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. - All around Colorado, state and local agencies are getting ready for the first winter-like storm of the season.

The Colorado Department of Transportation spent Thursday prepping more than 100 plows in the Denver metro area.

They're ready for any snow that might accumulate overnight. Each plow carries six tons of solid de-icer and 800 gallons of the liquid variety.

"We’re ready for it," said maintenance supervisor Kelly Jerome, who's been with CDOT for 23 years.

Meanwhile, the Arapahoe County's Emergency Management Office is ready for storm as well. It spent Wednesday deploying snow plows, snowmobiles and other gear to different parts of the county.

It also prepped the new operations center, made sure new technology was ready to go and reminded people to put a winter-weather kit in their vehicles.

"You can never be too be prepared," said Deputy Director Ashley Cappel.