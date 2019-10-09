Blast of wind, cold and snow set to impact Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The long-awaited cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday night.

Look for the wind to get strong from the north about 9 p.m. in Denver.

Shortly after midnight, there will be some drizzle in the city that will change to light snow about 2 a.m.

Expect snow showers for the Thursday morning commute. The roads are warm of late, but don't discount a few slick spots.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday.

It'll be blustery and cold on Thursday with temperatures in the mid- to upper 20s all day and wind chills in the teens.

Snow showers will continue until about midday. Expect fewer snow showers after 3 p.m. The snow will end from north to south about the evening commute.

Accumulation appears to be light with generally 1 inch in the city with less north and a couple of inches south of downtown.

There will be record cold on Friday morning with a low of 15 degrees. The current record low for the date is 22 degrees set in 1946.

The good news is it'll be sunny and less windy with highs in the upper 40s.

The weather pattern for the weekend and all of next week is quiet with mainly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

