Bicyclist fatally hit by vehicle after running red light in Denver identified

DENVER — A bicyclist who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Monday night after riding through a red light has been identified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said 31-year-old Cameron Holub was taken to Denver Health Medical Center after being hit at North Brighton Boulevard and 38th Street in the River North neighborhood about 10:45 p.m. Monday.

He was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined Holub died from multiple blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said.

The Denver Police Department said Holub was riding eastbound on 38th Street when he went through a red light and collided with the vehicle.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is not facing charges at this time.