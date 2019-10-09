× 2 Republic Airways employees arrested at DIA following shocking assault video

DENVER– Two former Republic Airways employees were arrested at Denver International Airport following an assault on an airplane.

William Thomas, 36 and Marisha Sporer, 29, were arrested for assault on September 13 after an argument turned physical.

According to the arrest affidavit, Thomas and Sporer had been involved in a relationship since 2018.

After landing in Denver, Sporer asked to use Thomas’ cell phone and found something on the phone she was unhappy about, which started an argument between the two, according to the probable cause statement from Denver police.

Sporer confronted Thomas by grabbing him by his necktie and slapping him in the face multiple times. Thomas retaliated by grabbing Sporer and hitting her in the ribs with his fists, all according to the arrest document. Both received minor injuries.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2 shows the incident.

Both Thomas and Sporer were fired from Republic Airways following the incident. We reached out to the airline for a statement:

"We are aware of a situation that occurred last month involving two of our employees. We investigated this matter and took appropriate action consistent with our belief that such behavior is unacceptable. These individuals are no longer employed at Republic.”

Thomas is scheduled to appear in court on October 17. Sporer is scheduled to be in court the following day, October 18.