2 adjacent bars near Coors Field close after February real estate sale

DENVER — Two adjacent bars a block from Coors Field in Lower Downtown have closed.

Notices on the doors of the Cowboy Lounge, at 1941 Market St., and Tavern Downtown, at 1949 Market St., direct patrons to other local venues owned by Denver-based Tavern Hospitality Group.

Both venues were open for more than a decade. The notices don’t provide a reason for the closures, and executives with Tavern Hospitality — which also operates Tavern locations in Littleton, Platt Park, Lowry and the Denver Tech Center — did not respond to a request for comment. Eater Denver first reported the closures.

Tavern Hospitality executives sold the buildings where the restaurants operated in February, as part of a $17.75 million deal. The sale also included an adjacent structure at 1937 Market St. and a parking lot across the street from the ballpark at 2000 Blake St.

The 1937 Market St. building was previously home to Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, which in recent weeks left the space for the Golden Triangle.

Read more about this story on BusinessDen.com.