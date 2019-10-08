Thornton PD seeks driver who hit disabled man, fled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- A Thornton family is asking for the public's help finding the driver who struck and seriously injured a disabled man.

A blue Ford F-150 struck Timothy Berglund, 63, at West 84th Avenue and Huron Street about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Video from surveillance cameras shows Berglund being hit and thrown into the air. He has a head injury, broken leg and shattered pelvis.

His sister, Diana Berglund, says he has multiple sclerosis.

Timothy is still in the hospital and can barely talk.

"To find out that someone would hit my brother and have no regard for life is beyond me. I just can't understand that there's nobody out there that knows this person (the driver)," Diana said.

Laura Snidoe, who own a nearby business, helped comfort Timothy the night he was hit.

"Can't believe they still cant find (the driver)," Snidoe said.

Diana said there were several witnesses at a nearby gas station, but they fled when police arrived.

Meanwhile, Timothy's prognosis is not clear. His family is hoping he continues to improve.

Anyone with information should contact Thornton police: 720-977-5150