One more warm day, then snow, cold and wind move into the Front Range

DENVER -- There will be one more warm day in the 70s in the Denver metro area on Wednesday before a cold and snowy change arrives Thursday.

Wednesday will start with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase from the north by late in the day.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday.

A few snow showers will arrive after midnight. It will turn windy with gusts from the north blowing in much colder air.

Thursday morning will have light snow falling across the metro area and along the Front Range.

It will be windy at times and much colder with daytime temperatures staying in the 20s.

A two- to four-hour period of more moderate snow showers will arrive midday. The snow will end quickly in the evening.

About 1 inch of snow will fall in the city and up to 2-3 inches elsewhere across the metro area.

Read: When does Denver usually have its first snowstorm?

The roads will cool and slick spots will be possible, especially during the afternoon commute.

Friday morning will have temperatures in the mid- to upper teens that would set a record low. The current record for Friday is 22 degrees set in 1946.

It would be the first freeze of the season in Denver. The last time it was at 32 degrees or colder in Denver was May 22.

The rest of the forecast looks dry, sunny and mild again with highs returning to the 60s by the weekend.

