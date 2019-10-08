One injured in shooting outside Sheridan High School; suspect at large

SHERIDAN, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting outside Sheridan High School Tuesday night.

According to the Sheridan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the school’s parking lot.

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim’s name, age and gender were not released.

One suspect is at large. Police have not yet provided a description.

SPD asked the public to avoid the area.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses.

The school is located near South Federal Boulevard and West Oxford Avenue.

There was a volleyball event at the school at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

