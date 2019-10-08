Rock a Wish making Dreams Come True

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock A Wish is an annual event that brings together music lovers and the community to benefit nonprofits and inspire local youth to give back to others. The fourth annual Rock A Wish benefits Make-A-Wish Colorado, which has provided wishes to more than 5,500 children with critical illnesses since 1983. The featured wish recipient for this year’s concert is 4-year-old Ines whose wish is to go to Disney World with her family.

There are still tickets available for Saturday's event. The 4th Annual Rock a Wish, benefiting Make A Wish Colorado is this Saturday, October 12th at 6pm at the Oriental Theater in Denver. Tickets are $15 and all ages are welcome.