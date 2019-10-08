Pumpkin Spice Made in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pumpkin Spice, one of falls' favorite flavor is on the rise. In fact, "pumpkin" flavored products reached almost a half million dollars in 2018, a five year high and many expect continued interest again this year.

Bobos and Good Karma Foods are two local Colorado companies that are brewing up some of their own pumpkin spice blends.

Good Karma Foods recently launched their Pumpkin Spice Nog, just in time for the holiday. and Bobo's has their Pumpkin Spice bars combines all the ingredients of your favorite pumpkin pie recipe - nutmeg, cinnamon and of course pumpkin.