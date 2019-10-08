Problem Solvers help Westminster mom get dangerous utility pole removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo.-- Heather Swenson tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she was struck with fear after discovering a huge utility pole leaning against her backyard fence, right next to several power lines.

“We have our family’s backyard, our neighbors’ backyard, everybody has kids.” said Swenson.

Swenson says she tried to get the pole removed for three months. The Problem Solvers contacted Xcel Energy, the Public Utilities Commission and the Westminster Fire Department.

We learned the pole supports phone service equipment belonging to CenturyLink, so Xcel would not be able to repair it without disrupting phone service.

FOX31 reached out to the company’s global office and received an immediate response along with a saying

“Public safety is a high priority for CenturyLink. We certainly understand the concern over this pole and already had it on our schedule. We have expedited the replacement in order to have it replaced tonight.”

Within hours CenturyLink made good on its promise and sent a crew to safely remove the pole, providing the family and neighbors with much-needed relief.

Xcel Energy tells the Problem Solvers it’s important to report any problems with equipment or utility poles to their emergency line.

The Public Utilities Commission and the Westminster Fire Department all played a role in investigating the dangerous pole and were extremely helpful as was CenturyLink’s spokesperson.