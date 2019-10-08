× Poll: Majority of Americans support beginning impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON — A majority of Americans say they support House Democrats’ move to start an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll released Tuesday.

The inquiry, announced by the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, centers around Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after a whistleblower filed a complaint about the call.

A transcript of the conversation released by the White House shows Trump repeatedly pushed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

Almost 3 in 10 Republicans in the poll said they supported beginning an impeachment inquiry into the president, as well as 57% of independents and 86% of Democrats.

Two-thirds of Americans think Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian President was inappropriate, 43% very inappropriate and 17% somewhat.

About one-third said Trump’s request was appropriate.

Another 3 in 5 Americans said Trump doesn’t uphold adequate standards for ethics in government.

In July, a Washington Post/ABC News poll found only 37% of Americans said Congress should begin impeachment proceedings, the lowest it had been since they began tracking the question in August 2018, when 49% wanted impeachment proceedings to begin.

Now, 58% said Congress should have begun the inquiry — only 38% said they shouldn’t have.

Trump holding back military aid from Ukraine before his request to Zelensky is seen as a big deal — 58% said this matters “a lot” or “a great deal” — while fewer said it doesn’t matter as much — 37% said it matters “not so much” or “not at all.”

And Americans aren’t just interested in the inquiry, most are serious about him also being removed from office.

Nearly half agree the Congress should have begun the impeachment proceeding and think the House should vote to remove Trump from office, while only 6% approve of the proceedings but don’t want him removed and 38% don’t agree with the proceedings to begin with.

A majority of Americans (61%) said Democrats in Congress are making a necessary stand against Trump’s actions by beginning impeachment proceedings.

More than half (53%) said they’re acting to uphold their constitutional duties. Only 41% said this was an overreaction while 55% said it isn’t.

Another half of Americans said Democrats are distracting Congress from more important issues.