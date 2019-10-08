× Northglenn High School student in custody after weapon found in classroom

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A student was found in possession of a weapon at Northglenn High School and taken into custody on Tuesday morning, officials said.

In a letter to parents, principal Sharee Blunt said the school administration received a tip that someone in the school might have a weapon.

The Northglenn Police Department responded and found the student in a classroom. Officers searched and found a weapon on the student. It’s not known what type of weapon was found.

The school was placed in a hold and lockout as police spoke with additional students to get more information and to investigate the matter.

Blunt said all students and staff are safe and additional officers responded to the school to assist in the investigation.