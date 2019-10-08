New Play ‘Ghosted’ to Address Suicide, Anxiety and Depression for Teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kaiser Permanente Colorado, the state’s largest nonprofit health plan, is teaming up with local high schools this fall to unveil Ghosted, an interactive play and workshop designed to address mental health needs, breakdown stigma, and provide resources to teens and teachers.

Ghosted is an hour-long interactive play that follows four high school students as they navigate a typical day at school. The play features each actor showcasing complex emotions—from anger brought on by issues in the home to guilt brought on by not knowing what to say to someone who is contemplating suicide. The cast then engages the audience in a 20-minute open conversation, examining the themes of the play, and asking students how they might handle each of the four characters emotions.

To Schedule Ghosted at your school, please visit kp.org/air. Ghosted is available now through November 22, 2019.