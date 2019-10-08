× More evacuation orders for Decker Fire to be lifted

SALIDA, Colo. — Evacuation orders for more residents affected by the Decker Fire will be canceled on Wednesday morning, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Residents of the Methodist Estates and Boot Hill subdivisions as well as others who access their homes by Chaffee County Road 108 and those who live on Chaffee County Road 101, Bear Creek will be allowed to return home at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents need to check in with sheriff’s office personnel starting at 10 a.m. and show valid identification or a rapid tag ID that was issued as part of the Decker Fire.

Only residents, service providers and fire personnel will be allowed into the areas because fire activity continues.

The checkpoint will remain at Chaffee County Road 108 and residents will be required to check in upon each re-entry.

The checkpoint will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Residents on Chaffee County Road 101 will be allowed directly to their homes on Wednesday.

All affected residences will remain on pre-evacuation alert, the sheriff’s office said.

On Saturday, 300 people and 130 houses were forced to evacuate from several subdivisions, but some of those orders were lifted on Sunday afternoon.

The Decker Fire, which was started by lightning Sept. 8, has burned 6,482 acres and is 14% contained, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team said.

It is burning 2 miles south of Salida in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness.

A cabin on Methodist Mountain in Chaffee County has been lost as well as a structure in Fremont County.

More than 900 firefighters are battling the fire, which is burning in moderately stocked mixed conifer with timer litter, and moderate dead and down trees.