Littleton man killed in New Mexico plane crash identified

MORA COUNTY, N.M. — A Littleton man has been identified as the pilot who was killed in a New Mexico plane crash that also left a second person dead.

New Mexico State Police said Tuesday that the Office of Medical Investigator identified the pilot as 29-year-old Nicholas Peterson.

Authorities are still investigating to identify the passenger.

Two bodies were found in the wreckage of the crash by search crews on Sept. 30 in New Mexico’s Pecos Wilderness in Mora County.

The crash site was in mountainous terrain with extensive tree growth at about 10,000 feet, officials said.

Crews had been searching for the single-engine, four-seat plane since it disappeared from radar shortly after a refueling stop at Santa Fe Regional Airport on Sept. 26.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.