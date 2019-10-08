× Investigation underway following threat at middle school in Frisco

FRISCO, Colo. — Authorities are investigating following a threat at Summit Middle School in Frisco Tuesday.

About 12:35 p.m., the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a threat at the school.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating alongside Summit School District officials and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it had an increased law enforcement presence at the school Tuesday.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the office takes all threats to the community seriously.

“At this time, we have no reason to believe that there is a security or safety risk to students, staff or facilities. I encourage families to continue to talk with their children about safety and the importance about reporting any concerns promptly to parents, school officials, law enforcement or Safe2Tell Colorado,” FitzSimons said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office did not release details of the threat or say whether any arrests have been made.

In May, a 13-year-old boy was arrested following a threat at the same school.