× Gardner, Hickenlooper each received more than $2 million in donations last quarter

DENVER — The 2020 Senate race is expected to be the most expensive election in Colorado history. On Tuesday, both former Gov. John Hickenlooper and Sen. Cory Gardner posted contributions from July through September.

Gardner brought in more than $2.4 million, the largest quarter of his 2020 campaign.

Hickenlooper posted more than $2.1 million, a significant number representing just six weeks of his Senate campaign.

“Senator Gardner’s strongest fundraising quarter yet proves Gardner’s grassroots support continues to grow, and Coloradans want to re-elect Cory Gardner because he delivers bipartisan results for this state,” said Casey Contres, Gardner’s campaign manager.

Garnder now has over $6 million dollars on hand — an impressive war chest — as he heads toward the general election.

“We’re grateful to have received support from across Colorado for our campaign to bring change to Washington,” said Hickenlooper. “Each and every person who chipped in recognizes that Colorado needs a new independent voice, a senator who reflects our values and will work to bring people together and get things done on issues that matter to Coloradans — like expanding access and controlling costs for health care, and tackling climate change head on.”

Hickenlooper is not yet the Democratic nominee; he currently has eight challengers. However, his fundraising amount may intimate other Democrats to drop out of the race.

Perhaps Hickenlooper’s biggest challenger is Andrew Romanoff, a former Colorado House Speaker, who has endorsed Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. Hickenlooper does not support either policy.

Romanoff has not yet announced campaign figures. However, campaign officials tell FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George that Romanoff has raised $1 million throughout his campaign.