From abnormally warm to record lows; how will Denver’s first snow fit in the history books?
DENVER– A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday. It will be the first snowfall of the season for the Denver area.
One inch or less of snow is possible on Thursday across the Front Range. Three to 8 inches of snow are possible in the foothills and high mountains.
So how does this October snow fit into the history books for Denver?
- The earliest date of the first snow: September 3, 1961
- The latest date of the first snow: November 21, 1934
- The average date of the first snow: October 18
The first measurable snowfall over the last 10 years has come in either October or November. Here’s a look at the list from the National Weather Service:
- October 6, 2018
- October 9, 2017
- November 17, 2016
- November 5, 2015
- November 11, 2014
- October 18, 2013
- October 5, 2012
- October 25, 2011
- November 15, 2010
- October 21, 2009
How much snow can Denver expect this year? It’s too early to guess. The average total snowfall is 56.4 inches.
The lowest snowfall season total over the last 10 years: 21.8 inches in 2016-2017
The greatest snowfall season total over the last 10 years: 78.4 inches in 2012-2013
Here’s a look at the snowfall season totals for the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service:
- 2018-2019 48.1 inches
- 2017-2018 25.7 inches
- 2016-2017 21.8 inches
- 2015-2016 72.8 inches
- 2014-2015 57.8 inches
- 2013-2014 38.4 inches
- 2012-2013 78.4 inches
- 2011-2012 55.6 inches
- 2010-2011 22.8 inches
- 2009-2010 60.6 inches
While it isn’t abnormal to see snow in October in Denver, it’s been a few years since the city saw a big snowstorm in October. The three biggest snowstorms ever recorded in Denver history in October are:
- October 3-5, 1969: 16 inches
- October 24-25, 1996: 21.9 inches
- October 20-23, 1906: 22.7 inches