Fall Fixes with Fixit Enterprises

Posted 1:25 pm, October 8, 2019, by

You know it's fall when Monday Night Football is on tv, everything is flavored pumpkin spice, the breeze is cooler,  your deck is looking grey and dingy, and  your gutters are getting more clogged with leaves!  Host of "Housemarkets TV and Radio" and Home Improvement Expert Lou Manfredini has some fall fix-ups for your home, including WeatherTech.com, GutterStuff.com, Kidde.com, Broan.com, and Penofin.com.

