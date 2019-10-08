Douglas County family meets 911 dispatcher who helped them deliver baby in bathtub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- If Ryan and Devinne Howell ever needed proof that angels exist, they found it on the other end of a phone call to 911.

Missy Piche is a 911 dispatcher in Douglas County who helped talk the Howells through the birth of their daughter, Nellie Maeve Howell.

Nellie was born one week ago after the Howells realized they didn't have time to make it to the hospital.

"He (Ryan) had her in the car and I was getting dressed to go and I was like, 'No, we're not making it, no way'," said Devinne.

The circumstances surrounding Nellie's birth were nothing short of amazing. And so was the moment they got to meet Piche. Ryan immediately hugged the dispatcher who walked him through the delivery of his child.

"As soon as you said your wife was in labor, I literally jumped up and said, 'Yes!'" Missy said.

"I would think you are the godmother, I would say at this point," Ryan told Piche. "You're a part of the family now. You're coming over for Christmas and Thanksgiving. Thank you for everything."

Piche has helped deliver a baby before, but she has never gotten to meet the people she has helped as a 911 dispatcher, which made the reunion that much more special.

"As you look at your lifetime over the course of your career, there's going to be some tough ones, but these happy ones far outweigh the sad times," Piche said.

The Howells say they will also cherish the reunion. Ryan is in a band and actually recorded a song about his daughter.

Many people are already asking the couple whether they plan to have more children. Devinne and Ryan haven't ruled it out, but say it will be under different circumstances.

"I said, 'Not unless we're living next to the hospital'," said Devinne.