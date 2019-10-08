× Decker Fire near Salida grows to more than 6,300 acres; firefighters make progress on containment

SALIDA, Colo. — The Decker Fire near Salida grew to more than 6,300 acres on Monday, but firefighters were able to bring containment of the fire from 5% to 14%, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team said.

The fire, which was started by lightning Sept. 8, is burning 2 miles south of Salida in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness. It grew about 200 acres from Sunday despite dry and windy conditions.

On Saturday, 300 people and 130 houses were evacuated from several subdivisions.

But at 3 p.m. Sunday, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze lifted some of the mandatory evacuations.

All residents of the Fawn Ridge subdivision as well as residents on Chaffee County Roads 110, 111 and 111a were allowed to return home.

Residents of Mountain Vista Estates (Paradise Acres) and homes accessed above mountain Vista Estates accessed from Chaffee County Road 104 will also be allowed to return home.

Residents living east of Chaffee County Road 104 accessed from private drives south of Highway 50 with the exception of those living on Chaffee County Road 101 and Bear Creek will also have the evacuation order lifted.

Residents living on Chaffee County Road 101 will continue to be evacuated.

Those allowed back into their homes will be kept under pre-evauation status, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said.

A cabin on Methodist Mountain in Chaffee County has been lost as well as a structure in Fremont County.

An evacuation center has been moved to the Rotary Scout Hut in Riverside Park in Salida.

More than 800 firefighters are battling the fire, which is burning in moderately stocked mixed conifer with timer litter, and moderate dead and down trees. It has burned 6,326 acres.

Officials said fire crews made progress on Saturday, improving a direct line from the northwestern edge, successfully wrapping around the bottom of the arm to the Columbine Trail.

The National Interagency Fire Center created an interactive map outlining the fire that allows residents to input their address to see their location respective to the fire.

The map also has hunting area information related to forest closures.

There continues to be several road closures in Chaffee, Fremont and Saguache counties, as well as the San Isabel and Rio Grande national forests and on Bureau of Land Management lands.