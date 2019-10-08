Colorado woman asking for help with medical bills after losing hand in ATV accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANS, Colo. – A Colorado mother is asking for help after losing her hand in a freak ATV accident last month.

On Sept. 8, Alethea Watson was riding ATVs with her family at Red Feather Lakes in Larimer County when she lost control of the vehicle.

“I came around a corner a little bit too fast and skidded out of control and went over,” she told FOX31.

The vehicle landed on her left arm.

“It was pretty twisted and bleeding and my hand was turned the wrong way,” she said.

Watson was airlifted to the hospital, where her hand was eventually amputated.

“[I’m] still kind of going through like a grieving period. I lost a limb. It’s like losing somebody,” Watson said.

She says the toughest part so far has been learning to accept help.

“I’m usually pretty independent. I mean, I’m a caregiver. I help other people. I have a hard time accepting it for myself,” Watson said.

For the past 15 years, she has been a caregiver for adults with developmental disabilities.

“I just love helping people. It’s a lot of fun,” Watson said.

Now, she is the one who needs help both medically and financially.

“We haven’t really started receiving many bills yet but I imagine for all the anesthesia and the four surgeries, the team of surgeons that were working and just that long hospital stay, it’s probably going to be pretty outrageous,” she said.

Watson says she has already received the bill for the helicopter ride and it was shocking when she saw the number.

“Before insurance it is almost $47,000,” Watson said. “It was a complete shock. I was thinking maybe $10,000…I’m hoping insurance will cover a chunk of that but it’s still going to be a lot.”

Her family has started a GoFundMe account to help her cover the unexpected medical bills.

Without help, she’s worried about what else she may lose after the accident.

“At this point, having all [the bills] come in and having to file for bankruptcy because there’s probably no way that we’ll be able to cover all of that,” Watson said.