List: When Colorado ski resorts plan to open for the season

DENVER — With the season’s first snow set to move into the Colorado high country and snow-making underway, the ski and snowboard season is getting closer.

Last year, Wolf Creek Ski Area became the first in the state to open, on Oct. 13, after getting 20 inches of early-season snow.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Loveland Ski Area usually battle to be the first in the state to open. Last year, Arapahoe Basin opened on Oct. 19 and Loveland opened the next day.

Both have already started making snow after one of the most epic ski and snowboard seasons in the Colorado mountains in recent memory.

Here is a list of projected opening dates for Colorado resorts.

Planned Opening Date Ski Resort Mid-October Arapahoe Basin Mid-October Loveland October TBD Keystone November 1 Wolf Creek November 8 Copper Mountain November 8 Breckenridge November 13 Winter Park November 15 Vail Mountain November 15 Eldora November 22 Monarch November 23 Purgatory November 23 Steamboat November 27 Beaver Creek November 27 Crested Butte November 28 Aspen Snowmass November 28 Aspen Mountain November 28 Telluride November 29 Echo Mountain November 24 Howelsen Hill December 7 Aspen Highlands December 7 Buttermilk December 7 Ski Cooper December 13 Granby Ranch December 13 Powderhorn December 13 Sunlight December 14 Kendall Mountain December 21 Hesperus December 26 Silverton

*Open dates are subject to change.