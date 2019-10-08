Boulder Canyon to close for a full day for safety blasting

BOULDER– The Colorado Department of Transportation says it will close Colorado Highway 119 on October 19 for safety blasting.

Boulder Canyon will be closed from 8 a.m. on October 19 to 8 a.m. on October 20 from milepost 39 to 40 to safely remove a potentially unstable rock ledge above the canyon.

CDOT says this blast is much larger than normal blasts and will require more clean-up than a regular-sized blast.

There will be a local detour in place during the blast.

From Boulder, a northern alternate route can be taken via CO 7, US 36 and CO 72. A southern alternate route is available via CO 93 and CO 72.

CDOT says motorists taking the southern alternate route should be aware of a current project on CO 72 in Coal Creek Canyon, between Plainview Road and Pinecliffe.

