× Bicyclist killed in crash on Brighton Boulevard in Denver

DENVER– A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Denver.

According to the Denver Police Department, a vehicle collided with the bicycle at 38th Street and Brighton Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. Monday night.

Police say the bicyclist, a man, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No other injuries have been reported from the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Denver Police Department.