Be prepared in case of an emergency

Posted 12:10 pm, October 8, 2019, by

Make sure you are ready in case a catastrophe happens. Check out the survival pails. It keeps people stocked with all the essentials for 2 weeks in case of an emergency. For more information go to  BePrepared .com

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.