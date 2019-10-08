Avalanche rescue dog training underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO — More than 30 dogs from across the west are in Colorado’s High Country this week, training to become avalanche rescue dogs.

The pups spent the summer months relaxing, but now they’re back to work!

"So for us these dogs are athletes. They’re professional level athletes,” explained Hunter Mortensen, with the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment Group.”Right now the first day we’re getting their bodies back up and running. Reminding [them] what it takes to do their jobs at a high level”.

The dogs will take part in water rescue training, high altitude training and even jumping into helicopters; all to prepare themselves for avalanche training.

To learn more about their week long training, select play on the video above to watch FOX31 Reporter Kevin Torres’ report.