Aurora City Council meeting halted after anti-ICE protests

AURORA, Colo. — A group of demonstrators against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement disrupted the Aurora City Council meeting after breaking out in chants.

The Sentinel reports the meeting was briefly suspended Monday after some council members left their seats while police escorted demonstrators outside.

Authorities say anti-ICE protesters made multiple demands of the city during public comment including ending the use of city resources to help ICE, prohibit participation in ICE functions and prohibit police from profiling prior to making stops.

Officials say the city doesn’t invest funds in private prisons and officers do not participate in ICE arrests according to department policy.

Council members approved an ordinance after the protest requiring detention centers to report diseases to the fire department after a recent series of outbreaks.