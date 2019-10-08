× Arrest made in shooting death near City Park

DENVER — Police have made an arrest in connection with the Sept. 13 shooting death of 36-year-old David Barela.

Tashaun Garrett,29, was taken into custody on Monday night for investigation of first degree murder.

Barela, 36, was driving his red Chevrolet S-10 pickup near the intersection of East 21st Avenue and York Street when he was fatally wounded.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital and the investigation was turned over to the DPD homicide unit.

Police have not yet announced a motive for the crime.