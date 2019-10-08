Arrest made in shooting death near City Park

Posted 3:22 pm, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 03:25PM, October 8, 2019

Photo: DPD

DENVER — Police have made an arrest in connection with the Sept. 13 shooting death of 36-year-old David Barela.

Tashaun Garrett,29, was taken into custody on Monday night for investigation of first degree murder.

Barela, 36, was driving his red Chevrolet S-10 pickup near the intersection of East 21st Avenue and York Street when he was fatally wounded.

David Barela and the crime scene. Credit: DPD/Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

He was pronounced dead at the hospital and the investigation was turned over to the DPD homicide unit.

Police have not yet announced a motive for the crime.

