Abnormally warm before 50-degree temperature drop with snow on Thursday

It will be abnormally warm Tuesday and Wednesday across the Front Range at 80 degrees with sunshine. The normal high right now is 69 degrees. Record highs are between 85-90 degrees.

The cold front arrives Wednesday night with gusty wind, causing temperatures to drop like a rock. The Denver temperature will fall from 80 degrees on Wednesday into the 20s on Thursday. That's a 50 degree temperature drop (at least).

We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday. It's a significant weather change that we want to highlight.

One-inch or less of snow is possible on Thursday across the Front Range. Three to eight inches of snow are possible in the Foothills and High Mountains.

Mountain temperatures fall into the teens and 20s on Thursday with overnight lows near zero or below zero by Friday morning.

We are forecasting a record low of 15 degrees in Denver on Friday morning.

Skies clear gradually on Friday. Front Range highs will be in the 40s.

Saturday and Sunday look sunny with temperatures in the 60s.

