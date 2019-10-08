120 Monet paintings to be featured in new exhibit at Denver Art Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Art Museum will soon be home to a new exhibit featuring 120 Claude Monet paintings.

"Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" will open Oct. 21, 2019.

“This is the first time at the Denver Art Museum that we present an exhibition solely dedicated to the artist called Monet," said Angélica Daneo, Denver Art Museum's chief curator of European arts before 1900.

The 120 original Monet works will be on display at DAM, but before a Monet is hung, a lot of preparation must be done.

“We do this with a courier that comes with the work. They supervise the opening and every single movement of the art -- from the crate to the wall," said Daneo.

A museum conservator also carefully examines the paintings for any blemishes with which it might have arrived.

The exhibit will run through Feb. 2, 2020.