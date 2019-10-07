× Washington Redskins fire head coach Jay Gruden after 0-5 start

WASHINGTON– The Washington Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden Monday after an 0-5 start for the team.

Dan Graziano of ESPN made the announcement Monday morning on Twitter.

Source: Washington has fired head coach Jay Gruden. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 7, 2019

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Redskins will promote offensive line and assistant head coach Bill Callahan as the interim head coach.

The Redskins lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday, 33-7.

Washington was 35-49-1 under Gruden, according to ESPN.