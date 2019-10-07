Travelers from around the world visit Mother Cabrini Shrine in Golden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Near Lookout Mountain stands a bright white 22 foot tall statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

"It was imported from Italy in five different pieces and placed up here," said Sister Joselle from Mother Cabrini Shrine.

People visit the shrine from around the world, not for the statue but for the ground on which it stands. It once was the home to Mother Frances Cabrini, the first canonized saint in the United States.

“When someone is canonized it means they became a saint," said Sister Joselle.

Mother Cabrini founded Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1902. They called her Mother Cabrini so the children in the orphanage would have someone to call mother. Soon she looked west for property.

“Somebody told her the property was available and so she came up and looked at it and that was it," said Sister Joselle.

The land was beautiful but it didn’t have any water so mother Cabrini prayed for a miracle.

“She took her cane and she struck a stone or rock, we’re not sure, and said if you turn that over there’s going to be water underneath," Sister Joselle said.

And there was water underneath the stone or rock.

In 1917 Mother Cabrini died in Chicago, she was 67 years old. In 1946, she became a saint.

Today, thousands from around the world visit, to pray, think, and drink from the now holy waters that continue to flow freely from the earth.