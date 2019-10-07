Temps drop 50 degrees later this week with snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next few days are warm and dry with highs 75-80 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

A strong cold front arrives Wednesday night with a 50 degree temperature drop and hard freeze. Snow develops first in the mountains, then in the Foothills and across the Front Range.

Snow continues off and on Thursday. There will be 0-3" of accumulation with plenty of melting in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Temperatures will be in the 30s falling into the 20s by the PM Rush Hour. Overnight lows Thursday will be in the teens.

The mountains can expect 4-8" of snow accumulation by Friday morning. Overnight lows Thursday could drop below zero.

Friday looks drier with sunshine taking over statewide. Temperatures will be in the 40s across the Front Range.

Sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 60s.

