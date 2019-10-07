Temperatures hit 80s Tuesday before first freeze, snowfall of season Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Front Range is going to see a little bit of everything this week.

First will be a taste of summer with sunny skies, dry weather and temperatures in the 80s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be the transition day as a cold front gets closer. Temperatures will drop a few degrees from Tuesday with increasing wind and cloud cover.

Big changes move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday as a strong cold front moves in.

This will bring the Front Range and lower elevations their first hard freeze and snowfall of the season.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday for the big temperature drop.

The average first freeze in Denver is Oct. 7 and the average first snowfall is Oct. 18.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Thursday, dropping into the 20s by the afternoon and evening. That is when the Front Range will see the best chance for snow showers.

It is still up in the air how much snow will accumulate because the system is still a few days out.

As of Monday afternoon, it appears 0-3 inches of snow are likely for the lower elevations.

There is going to be some melting on contact with the surface because of warm temperatures on Wednesday.

The mountains are expected to pick up 3 to 8 inches of snow from the storm.

Because temperatures will be dropping into the 20s by Thursday night and the teens by Friday, outdoor preparations should be made.

Time to prepare for a big cool down! Temps will drop into the 20s by Thursday and the teens by Friday morning. Are you ready for it? #cowx pic.twitter.com/IuNr11RSjU — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) October 7, 2019

Friday will be dry with sunshine returning and high temperatures in the 40s.

By the weekend, high temperatures will be in the 60s with dry weather and mostly sunny skies.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.