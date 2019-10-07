Teenager dies trying to save his family from car that plunged into Delaware canal

MIDDLETOWN, Del. — An 18-year-old died trying to save his family from a car submerged in water after it plunged off a gravel road and into a canal in Delaware on Sunday morning.

The teen was driving his two younger brothers, his girlfriend and a cousin to a youth football game about 9:40 a.m. Sunday when their car went into the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, according to KYW.

First responders found a 16-year-old girl on the canal banks in Middletown about a mile west of the William Roth Bridge.

She told them the 18-year-old helped her get to shore and then returned to the water to rescue the other three passengers, the Delaware State Police said.

His body was recovered from the water shortly after rescuers arrived, according to police.

“He was a hero and tried to do everything he could to help the remaining passengers in that vehicle,” Delaware State Police Master Cpl. Michael Austin told KYW.

Police said the bodies of two other male passengers, ages 16 and 12, were found in the vehicle, a Chevy HHR, when it was removed from the water.

The body of a 6-year-old boy has not yet been recovered, police said.

None of the victims has been identified by police and investigators have not yet determined what led to the crash.