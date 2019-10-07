Shop for furniture at the St. Jude Dream Home

If you love all the furniture and accessories at the St. Jude Dream Home you have a chance to buy it. Go to the actual house on November 2nd from 9am to 1pm for the "Shop the Home" event. Buy what is on display. And if you can't wait that long shop for the items at the Furniture Row near you, go to FurnitureRow.comAlertMe
