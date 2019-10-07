Projected 50-degree temperature drop wouldn’t be biggest swing in Denver recorded history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An expected 50-degree drop in temperatures in a 24-hour period later this week will be dramatic, but wouldn't crack the top 12 for biggest swings in Denver recorded history.

The biggest 24-hour temperature swing came in January 1872 when there was a 66-degree shift.

Highs could reach 75 degrees in Denver ahead of a strong cold front that arrives Wednesday night with the first freeze and snow of the season.

Temperatures are expected to drop 50 degrees behind the front, with 0-3 inches of snow accumulation possible in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Temperatures will only be in the 30s on Thursday and falling into 20s by the afternoon commute. Overnight lows Thursday will be in the teens.

The average first freeze in Denver is Oct. 7 and the average first snowfall is Oct. 18.

Four of the top five biggest 24-hour temperature drops have happened in the 1800s, but the third-biggest was tied just less than five years ago.