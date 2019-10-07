Porch pirates strike Denver metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA -- It’s not even November but porch pirates are busy at work snatching packages across the Metro Area.

Arvada homeowner Peter Gonzalez got a notification that his birthday present was delivered Friday but didn’t see anything on his porch.

A look at his security footage quickly showed him why, and then he learned he wasn’t the only one.

Gonzalez surveillance cameras capture a burgundy SUV making a rolling stop as a woman in a bright pink tank top takes off running up to his home, snatches his packed and hits the road.

“I was mad of course at first, it was a package I had been waiting for, it was a birthday present from my wife.” Gonzalez said.

His present should be quite the surprise for the crooks who grabbed it.

“I’d like to see their surprise when they open the package and it’s corn hole bags,” Gonzalez said.

To the porch pirates, corn hole bags probably don’t have much value.

“For two sets of corn hole bags it was less than a hundred dollars so it’s not a big loss,” Gonzalez said. “I think the more of the loss was that I was so excited to have these professional corn hole bags.”

Gonzalez loves corn hole. He plays every Thursday with his friends.

“She had them customized with my name on them, I was going to be able to show them off when I showed up on Thursday,” he said.

Instead, he showed the video to his friends. Shortly after posting it on Facebook he got another surprise.

“Right away we had numerous people, we had people send us their license plate because they saw it happened to their neighbor,” Gonzalez said.

Within hours after the porch pirates hit his home, Gonzales learned they hit another one nearly 30 minutes away in Denver.

“It showed it happened at 1:56 pm here and by 3:30 pm I got a ping it happened around Dartmouth and Raleigh, that someone saw them stealing a package over there,” Gonzalez said.

Arvada police say if you know anything about these porch pirates give them a call so they can be stopped before the holiday shopping season ramps up.

-- Nicole Fierro wrote this report