From now through Oct. 31st, Ocean Prime - Denver Tech Center and Ocean Prime - Larimer Square will donate $1 from each slice of PINK Coconut Cake to Sense of Security to benefit Colorado Breast Cancer patients.

All 16 Ocean Prime locations across the country are also taking part in the Pink Coconut Cake campaign to raise money for their local breast cancer charities! Thank you Ocean Prime!!