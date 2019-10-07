× Man arrested in Jefferson County for sexual assault on 14-year-old

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Jeffrey Wise, 30, is accused of picking up the juvenile near a high school in south unincorporated Jefferson County on Friday and driving to another location to perform sexual acts, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies received a report of the interaction through social media.

CHEEZO, the sheriff’s office’s child sex offender internet investigations unit, was then able to identify and locate Wise.

He was arrested Friday in Englewood and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of internet luring of a child, enticement of a child, sexual assault on a child and promotion of obscenity to a minor.

Detectives are working to determine if there are more victims.

Anyone with information about the case or any other possible incidents involving Wise is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.