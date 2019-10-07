Get Paid to Ski this Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the second year in a row, Ski.com, the largest provider of ski vacations in North America, is once again searching for candidates to document what it’s like to experience the hottest ski destinations around the world. Starting now through October, 29 2019, Ski.com will be accepting applications for the ultimate on-mountain gig: The Ski.com Dream Job. Twelve applicants will be selected—two per destination—and assigned to travel to and document the “ski-boots-on-the-ground” experience at one of the following six destinations during the 2020 winter: Aspen Snowmass, Colo.; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Big Sky, Mont.; Banff and Lake Louise, Alberta; Chamonix, France; Niseko, Japan.



The ideal candidates must have a serious desire to travel to some of the most amazing mountain destinations on the planet, they must be able to ski and/or snowboard at at least an advanced intermediate level and they must love après, mingling with locals and documenting their travel experiences.

To apply, interested job seekers must first choose the destination to which they would like to apply and then submit an application video between September 17, 2019 and October 29, 2019 explaining in 90 seconds or less why they should be hired and what drew them to the destination. Ski.com encourages applications from individuals or two-person teams. Each applicant can choose one resort or apply to multiple destinations.