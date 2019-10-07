Fire destroys Mexican restaurant in Lakewood

Posted 10:24 am, October 7, 2019, by

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Mexican restaurant in Lakewood was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire was at Carniceria Los Tapatios near West First Avenue and North Harlan Street was called in by a passerby, officials said.

The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The roof partially collapsed and the building is considered to be a total loss.

A preliminary investigation found an electrical malfunction in a refrigeration unit started the fire. It’s considered to be accidental.

No injuries were reported.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.718861 by -105.062346.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.