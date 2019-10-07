Fire destroys Mexican restaurant in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Mexican restaurant in Lakewood was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning, West Metro Fire Rescue said.
The fire was at Carniceria Los Tapatios near West First Avenue and North Harlan Street was called in by a passerby, officials said.
The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The roof partially collapsed and the building is considered to be a total loss.
A preliminary investigation found an electrical malfunction in a refrigeration unit started the fire. It’s considered to be accidental.
No injuries were reported.
