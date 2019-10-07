Fire destroys Mexican restaurant in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Mexican restaurant in Lakewood was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire was at Carniceria Los Tapatios near West First Avenue and North Harlan Street was called in by a passerby, officials said.

The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The roof partially collapsed and the building is considered to be a total loss.

A preliminary investigation found an electrical malfunction in a refrigeration unit started the fire. It’s considered to be accidental.

No injuries were reported.

Our crews on an early morning fire- at a business near 1st Ave. and Harlan. The fire was called in by a passerby and was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. There was a partial roof collapse and building is a total loss. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Q2MyoSc0KU — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) October 7, 2019

Preliminary investigation of fire near 1st and Harlan shows it was accidental, caused by an electrical malfunction in a refrigeration unit. There were no injuries. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/mtlCL2KLGl — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) October 7, 2019