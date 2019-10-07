× Denver to welcome temporary tiny home villages

DENVER — The Denver City Council voted Monday night to approve changes to the city’s zoning code to help welcome temporary tiny home villages hoping to use vacant land to help address homelessness, according to a news release from the city.

The city voted to approve the Beloved Community Village in April. According to the release, it was Denver’s first temporary tiny home village, and is a successful pilot of using tiny homes to help vulnerable or marginalized residents aiming to find permanent homes.

“We are focused on increasing housing options for all people. These tiny homes give you a key to your own door and the accountability and support of a community around you,” said Evelyn Baker, interim executive director of Community Planning & Development, in the release.

The zoning change to allow tiny home villages passed 11-0. — Denver City Council (@DenCityCouncil) October 8, 2019

Robin Kniech, Denver council member, said the ordinance, which will allow temporary tiny home villages for up to four years at each location, will help people who are homeless and living on the streets.

“I applaud the creativity it took to launch the first successful pilot, and today I’m proud to be working in partnership with Community Planning & Development and the community to advance a clear, uniform process to pave the way for more villages in the future,” Kniech said.\

The ordinance also requires operators meet with the community in the area before applying for permits.

“In residential zone districts, these villages must be located on the grounds of a public, civic or institutional use, such as a school, church or community center,” according to the release.