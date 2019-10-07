Close before you doze

It is National Fire Prevention Week and it is critical that families have a safety plan. Experts from the Firefighter Safety Research Institute introduce us to the "Close Before you Doze" campaign. For more information on fire prevention just visit closeyourdoor.org.

